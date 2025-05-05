The Candour School, Stem Academy among 139 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 139 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 42 buildings in Gulberg, Bew Garden town and Faisal Town, 56 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town and Gujjarpura, and 41 on Wahdat Road and in Subzazar Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Candour School, Stem Academy, Yousaf School System, Hassan Orthopaedic & Poly Clinic, salon, food points, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas.