What to do if Nusuk Card is lost? Saudi Arabia issues instructions for Hajj 2025

MAKKAH – As the Hajj 2025 season progresses, Saudi authorities have reiterated the critical importance of carrying the Nusuk Card at all times during the pilgrimage.

This Nusuk card serves not only as an official Hajj permit but also as a key tool in managing pilgrim identity, movement, and access to essential services across the holy sites.

The Nusuk Card contains crucial personal information such as the pilgrim’s identity, accommodation details in Makkah and Madinah, assigned tents in Mina, and service provider information. Its presence ensures smooth mobility, efficient assistance in emergencies, and timely identification of lost or disoriented pilgrims.

In light of its significance, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued detailed guidance on what to do if a pilgrim loses their Nusuk Card. The following steps are needed to be followed in such a case:

1. Notify your group leader immediately as prompt communication helps initiate quick support and record the issue formally.

2. Use the digital card for movement and access. The digital version of the Nusuk Card, available through the official app, can be used temporarily for mobility and accessing facilities.

3. Report the loss to the nearest security officer. This helps prevent misuse of the card and enables security teams to assist in recovering or replacing it.

The pilgrims can also get help through the Guest Enayah Centre by calling the support hotline 1966. Pilgrims can also get assistance from any nearby ‘Nusuk Enayah’ support center near Al-Haram.

It bears mentioning that Saudi Arabia is expected to host over 2 million pilgrims from across the globe for Hajj 2025. The pilgrimage began in early May and will continue through the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah.

Saudi Arabia has mobilized extensive resources to accommodate pilgrims, including more than 110,000 from Pakistan and special arrangements have been made this year keeping in mind the extreme temperature of the kingdom.