Blackouts in Neelum Valley, Ferozepur amid Rising Pak-India Tensions

MUZAFFARABAD –Tensions between Pakistan, and India soared with Pakistan mobilising its forces as it expected an incursion after the Pahalgam attack. As temperatures remain high, precautionary blackouts have been implemented in border regions on both sides in a bid to enhance security and preparedness.

A complete power shutdown was observed last night in Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir. Sources familiar with development confirmed that electricity supply was suspended from major sources, including the Jagran and Sargan powerhouses and the Noseri Grid Station.

The blackout was pa reventive measure aimed at minimizing potential risks along the sensitive Line of Control (LoC). “This action was necessary due to the volatile security environment. The blackout helps mitigate visibility risks during any potential hostile activity,” a senior official said.

On the other hand, India’s Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab conducted 30-minute blackout drill on Sunday evening. The drill, held from 9:00 pm to 9:30 pm, was part of a preparedness initiative after false flag operation.

Sirens marked beginning of exercise, after which all lights in the area were turned off. A letter from the Ferozepur Cantonment Board to the district administration emphasized the importance of coordinated security during the drill.

It said the rehearsal aimed at ensuring readiness for potential wartime scenarios. Full cooperation is crucial for effective implementation.

As cross-border tensions continue to rise, authorities on both sides are intensifying security measures to ensure civilian safety and operational readiness.

War drums are beating again

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

