Thailand visit visa latest fee, bank statement requirement from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani citizens holding ordinary passports are required to obtain a visit visa of Thailand before travelling to the country as a tourist.

Thailand, an emerging tourist destination, offers vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and rich history to the visitors so they can spend quality time there.

The country has recently unveiled a facility of e-visa for Pakistani citizens, abolishing the requirement of submitting the application in person from December 2024.

Pakistani nationals, who are planning to travel to Thailand as a visitor, must meet the requirements such as minimum bank statement to get the visa.

The online visa process started on January 1, 2025, and all foreign nationals residing in Pakistan and Afghanistan will be required to apply for Thai visa through the Thai e-visa official website

Thai Visa Apply Online

To apply online, the platform can be accessed at https://www.thaievisa.go.th/, which allows applicants to submit their visa applications electronically.

After e-Visa application is approved, applicants will receive a confirmation email, which they must print and present both to the airline at the time of departure and to Thai immigration officials upon arrival in Thailand.

Minimum Bank Statement

For Thailand visit visa, applicant is required to submit last six months’ bank statement, with minimum balance of Rs350,000 per person.

Thailand Visit Visa Fee for Pakistan February 2025

The fee for one-month visit visa with confirmed ticket stands at Rs19,500 while the country will charge Rs27,900 for same visa if you are applying without confirmed ticket.