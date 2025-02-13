NADRA B-Form fee update for February 2025 (CRC Fee)

LAHORE – B-Form officially known as Child Registration Certificate (CRC) is issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for registration of all minors or newly born children of Pakistani citizens.

It is the fundamental right of a child to get registered with the NADRA as it is required for various procedures such as obtaining passport, appearing in board exams and others.

NADRA has been able to automate and in turn facilitate the process of acquiring Child Registration Certificates.

CRC can be taken by providing documented proof of child birth from union council. Parent is required to be a holder of National Identity Card (NIC)/National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

As per the rules, parents are required to register their new born children within 3 months of their birth.

B-Form Requirements

Parents ID card

Proof of Birth

Nikkah Naama

B-Form Application process

First, you need to visit the nearest NADRA office with the computerised birth certificate of the child, accompanied by either one parent or a court-appointed guardian.

If both parents are present, one will be the applicant, and the other will act as a verifier.

If only one parent is available, the application form must be verified by a Gazetted Officer or public representative (MNAs, MPAs, or officials from municipal bodies).

The presence of the child is mandatory for the identity card.

Capture the child’s photograph, and fingerprints for children aged 10 and above.

NADRA B-Form Fee February 2025

As of February 2025, Nadra has made no changes in fee structure for issuance of B-Form. The normal fee for the identity document stands at Rs50 while the executive fee for B-Form is Rs500.