THE unfolding situation along the Thai-Cambodian border represents not only a challenge to regional stability but also highlights Thailand’s unwavering commitment to sovereignty and international law.

Throughout 2025, provocative actions from the Cambodian side have necessitated a robust response from Thailand, emphasizing the importance of self-defense while striving to uphold peace and diplomatic channels. The Thailand’s authorities not only gave befitting response on the military front, but also showed great commitment towards international law and peaceful channel of diplomacy, at the same time.

The Cambodia–Thailand border issue involves long-standing territorial disagreements over certain sections of the frontier shared by the two countries. These tensions trace back to the 1950s, following Cambodia’s independence from French colonial rule. One of the earliest and most contentious points was the ownership of the Preah Vihear Temple. Although the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided some of the portion of the conflict in 1962, yet the decision left many aspects of the surrounding territory unclear, as large parts of the border were never jointly demarcated. For many years, the issue remained subdued due to Cambodia’s internal conflicts. However, tensions flared again in 2008 when Cambodia unilaterally nominated Preah Vihear as a UNESCO World Heritage Site—a move that provoked concern in Thailand about implications for territorial sovereignty. Public protests and diplomatic strain followed, eventually prompting both sides to seek clarification from the ICJ. In 2013, the Court offered further interpretation, yet overlapping claims continued around sites like Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Krabey. Though the situation stabilized for several years, violence unfortunately re-emerged in 2025, marking one of the most serious escalations to date. Throughout the dispute, Thailand has consistently called for peaceful dialogue and equitable solutions grounded in mutual respect and historical understanding.

It all began in the 2025, when the Cambodian military undertook a series of provocative maneuvers that threatened not just military personnel but also endangered civilian lives. Since the beginning of this year, escalation has occurred from time to time. Reports indicate that Cambodian forces reinforced military positions near the border and engaged in actions designed to incite tension. Such activities culminated in armed skirmishes, most notably at the historic Ta Muen Thom temple, where Cambodian soldiers instigated conflict using small arms and artillery. The violation of humanitarian principles was starkly displayed when civilian infrastructure was deliberately targeted. Notable incidents include assaults on hospitals and schools—settings that should be protected under international laws governing armed conflict. Such aggressive actions clearly illustrate Cambodia’s disregard for the safety of innocent civilians, resulting in tragic casualties, including the death of an eight-year-old child.

In light of these hostile actions, Thailand’s response has been principled and measured. Under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which enshrines the right to self-defense against armed attacks, Thailand has taken necessary steps to defend its territory and its citizens. The Royal Thai Armed Forces have acted in accordance with international law, demonstrating their commitment to peaceful resolutions, but making it clear that aggression will not go unanswered. Thailand’s military engaged in proportional retaliatory actions to deter further threats, carefully targeting military objectives without escalating into indiscriminate violence. This stands in stark contrast to Cambodia’s tactics of using civilian areas to launch attacks, which blatantly flout international humanitarian law.

Despite the provocations, the Thai government remains committed to resolving conflicts through diplomatic means. Bilateral negotiations have been pursued earnestly, emphasizing dialogue over warfare. Thailand has consistently called for the maintenance of peace and stability along the border and urged Cambodia to respect sovereignty and international agreements. In August 2025, during an official briefing, Thailand reiterated its dedication to working collaboratively with the international community to seek a resolution based on dialogue. By inviting international monitoring and oversight, Thailand aims to uphold transparency and accountability in its defense operations. It is really great gesture of humanizing and civilizing conflicts in such an environment which is solely based on power and self-centralism.

Thailand’s deep-rooted culture of hospitality and cooperation extends beyond its borders. The country values its relations with neighbors in Southeast Asia and strives for harmony and mutual respect among nations. The Thai people cherish their identity as a welcoming nation, and even in the face of conflict, they advocate for constructive dialogue and partnership. In challenging times, the resolve demonstrated by Thailand is a testament to its commitment to peace, respect for human rights, and adherence to international law. As the nation navigates these turbulent waters, the hope for a peaceful resolution remains a priority, one that is anchored in the belief that understanding and cooperation can overcome the divisions created by conflict.

The border tensions with Cambodia showcase Thailand’s steadfast resolve to protect its sovereignty while prioritizing human rights and the safety of civilians. Through measured response and a strong commitment to diplomatic engagement, Thailand is not only defending its borders but also upholding the ideals of peace and cooperation that are essential for a stable and prosperous Southeast Asia. As the situation develops, the world watches, and Thailand stands firm in its pursuit of a harmonious resolution.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

([email protected])