Terrorism in KP

Another attempt was made by inhuman terrorists to spread terror in Peshawar and harm nation. But the security forces gave them a befitting response this time. The students in the hostel of agricultural institute along with police, rangers and army proved it that terrorists cannot manipulate their country anymore.

KP government deserves appreciation for training the KP police efficiently. Their spirit minimized casualties and set an example for the Police of Sindh and Punjab. However, the intelligence agencies are required to improve their performance regarding national security issue.

AAMNA NAWAZ

Rawalpindi

Related