Terrorism cloaked in Baloch Identity is Stain on Baloch Loyalty, COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI — Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, delivered resolute message to enemies of the state, calling out foreign-sponsored terrorism masquerading under the banner of Baloch identity as “a disgrace to the honour and patriotism of the Baloch people.”

In powerful address at 15th National Workshop Balochistan, COAS addressed to a diverse assembly of participants—including parliamentarians, civil society members, youth leaders, and media professionals from across Balochistan.

COAs reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to the province’s development, while laying down an unambiguous red line against any threats to the nation’s sovereignty and internal peace. “Terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity,” General Munir said. “It must be defeated with the full force of national unity.”

National Workshop Balochistan, a flagship program launched in 2016, aims to cultivate informed leadership by providing a deep dive into Pakistan’s security, development, and governance landscape. This year’s edition emphasized cohesive national responses to disinformation, regional instability, and internal challenges.

General Munir praised the efforts of civil society in countering false narratives that aim to paint Balochistan as marginalized or disconnected from national progress. “The scale and scope of development initiatives already underway in Balochistan are bearing fruit,” he said. “Our efforts are real, visible, and growing.”

But it was his unequivocal warning to hostile actors—particularly those attempting to weaponize ethnic sentiment—that drew the strongest response.

“Those who use the name of Baloch identity to justify violence or sabotage are not heroes. They are tools of foreign agendas,” General Munir said. “They stain the loyalty and sacrifice of the true sons and daughters of Balochistan.”

Touching on broader regional tensions, the Army Chief reiterated Pakistan’s pursuit of peace but drew a hard line on sovereignty:

“We desire peace in the region and beyond. But let there be no doubt—any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with full force to protect our national dignity.”

The address concluded with a candid Q&A session, where the COAS fielded questions on national security, youth engagement, and the future role of Balochistan in Pakistan’s democratic and economic trajectory.

As Pakistan battles disinformation, insurgency, and regional instability, General Asim Munir’s firm messaging positioned him as both a symbol of military resolve and a voice for inclusive national development.