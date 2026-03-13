Tens of thousands march fearlessly in Iran for Quds Day amid US, Israeli Attacks

TEHRAN — Millions of Iranians took to streets today to mark Quds Day, sending a powerful message of solidarity with Palestine. Even as explosions from U.S. and Israeli attacks shook nearby areas, the demonstrators pressed on, chanting “God is great!” and refusing to be intimidated.

🇮🇷 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗟𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗. At the same time as the Quds Day march, Tehran was b0mbed and the people bravely chanted. pic.twitter.com/WvZL3vlw2c — Iran Support 🇮🇷 (@iransupportt) March 13, 2026

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani marched openly among the crowds in broad daylight, showing no sign of fear. High-ranking figures, including Masoud Pezeshkian and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also took part in the massive rallies, alongside Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised the determination of the people, saying, “Millions have taken to the streets across Tehran and other cities despite brutal attacks. Our enemies will be forced to recognize the power and resolve of the Iranian nation.”

Even after Israeli airstrikes hit areas near the demonstrations, the crowds remained undeterred, continuing their march and rallying against U.S. and Israeli aggression. Analysts say today’s events mark one of the largest and most fearless displays of public resistance in recent years.