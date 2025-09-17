Teenager boy ends life after loosing 1.3 Million in Online Game

NEW DELHI – A village in Uttar Pradesh, India witnessed tragic incident after an incident which no parent could ever imagine as 14-year-old and the only child of his parents, was found dead in his room after being trapped in online gaming addiction.

Yash’s father, Yadu, saved Rs1.3 million from the sale of a piece of land two years ago, putting it safely in the bank for emergencies. But one day, when he went to withdraw money for routine expenses, he was met with shocking news as entire money was gone.

“The bank staff told me that the money had been spent on an online game, bit by bit,” Yadu recounted, his voice heavy with grief. Confused and heartbroken, he confronted his son. At first, Yash denied everything, but eventually, he admitted the truth.

After stern warning and promise to never play online games again, Yash left for his tuition class. But the weight of guilt, shame, and regret proved too heavy for the young boy. When he returned home, he went straight to his room, and there, in the silence of his own space, he took his own life.

He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could do nothing. Cops are now awaiting the post-mortem report before beginning a full investigation.

This tragic story is another stark reminder of hidden dangers of online gaming addiction and its devastating impact on children and families alike.