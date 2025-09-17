CPEC, Safety & Security and Periphery of Police Organization

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China once again underscored the vital importance of safety and security for Chinese nationals and CPEC projects.

In contrast, some domestic media outlets have circulated anti-CPEC narratives, labeling it ineffective due to delays. Such claims are misleading and appear to be foreign-sponsored propaganda aimed at undermining national interests and journalistic integrity. Despite challenges, CPEC remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future, demanding unwavering security measures.

The overall security situation in certain regions is deteriorating, raising concerns for both the public and Chinese personnel linked to CPEC. The police, being the first line of defence for internal security, are central to addressing these challenges. However, their potential, professionalism and operational scope remain underutilized, requiring urgent reforms to transform them into a robust security shield for CPEC. Chinese offers of advanced training, joint drills, intelligence sharing and modern electronic equipment should be fully embraced and implemented to enhance Pakistan’s law enforcement capacity.

Encouragingly, China’s Fujian Police College/Academy (FPC/FPA) has expressed readiness to collaborate on police education and training, focusing on strengthening domestic and international law enforcement agencies. Its active engagement in academic cooperation, hosting training for foreign officers and promoting dialogue and skill-building offers Pakistan a valuable platform for police capacity-building. Such collaboration is essential to counter threats of terrorism, violence and criminal activities targeting Chinese nationals and CPEC projects across provinces.

The FPC/FPA also contributes to national diplomatic and security strategies, with expertise in criminal sciences, modern investigation systems and international cooperation. Its success in enhancing public safety across African nations like Uganda, Egypt and Sudan highlights the relevance of its “Joint Policing System” in protecting foreigners and attracting foreign investment. Replicating this model in Pakistan could strengthen provincial policing systems and provide greater protection for Chinese interests. Similarly, the FPC/FPA’s integrated approach, combining public security, surveillance networks and anti-riot systems, could serve as a useful model for Pakistan’s evolving security requirements.

China’s innovative policing frameworks, such as the Fujian-origin Fengqiao model, emphasize community participation, grassroots governance and localized solutions for conflict resolution. While this model is deeply rooted in China’s cultural and institutional context, adapting its principles in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, could help address socio-ethnic complexities and strengthen police-community relations. Such approaches would enhance stability and security in sensitive regions, especially along critical CPEC routes.

In line with this, Pakistan has already taken steps to form a Joint Police Unit for CPEC Motorway security, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow and protecting commuters. The Dera Police and Motorway Police have also joined forces to secure travelers along the route. These efforts highlight the expanding role of police in safeguarding CPEC infrastructure, including motorways and associated projects. Specialized units, such as Point Police-Motorway teams, are vital to maintaining order, responding to emergencies and investigating incidents that might disrupt CPEC progress. Enhanced collaboration with Chinese institutions like the FPC will be essential to further developing these units.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang remain pivotal for CPEC’s success, given their shared 600-kilometer border and strategic location under the BRI framework. Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in counterterrorism, anti-smuggling and cross-border security, alongside joint police and paramilitary exercises. Training opportunities for Gilgit-Baltistan police officers at Xinjiang Police Academy demonstrate the deepening of bilateral law enforcement ties. Such initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to mitigating security challenges while promoting stability in border regions critical to CPEC.

The Punjab IG has reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of foreigners, especially Chinese experts working on CPEC, remains a top priority. Special Protection Unit (SPU) officers are urged to perform with heightened commitment, alertness and professionalism. Yet, the SPU’s operational preparedness requires an urgent overhaul. Incorporating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, drone surveillance, electronic intelligence and cyber security is necessary to meet modern threats. Establishing a “scientific criminal analytical center” with experts in sociology, criminology and computer sciences across provinces would significantly improve police capabilities in countering threats to Chinese nationals and projects.

Private security management also demands drastic reform. Replacing undertrained guards with experienced ex-servicemen from the police, armed forces, Rangers and Frontier Corps would provide a more reliable protective shield. This measure should cover not only CPEC projects but also private and scattered Chinese-owned ventures across provinces. Furthermore, the revival and revision of the federal government’s “neighborhood watch strategy” are critical in combating insurgent and cyber-related threats. Security planning must evolve from symbolic statements to coordinated, actionable policies that integrate modern technology with field-level operations.

Broadening security efforts to include all stakeholders is crucial for combating insurgencies, dismantling sleeper cells and neutralizing facilitators of terrorism. Enhanced liaison with Chinese enterprises should ensure the development and implementation of effective Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for project safety. Moreover, establishing a new security categorization matrix would help professionalize policing further. The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) must play a central role in providing credible threat assessments and guiding national security planning.

In conclusion, safeguarding CPEC requires comprehensive reforms in Pakistan’s policing and security frameworks. Collaboration with Chinese institutions such as the Fujian Police College offers valuable lessons in advanced training, integrated policing models and community engagement. Strengthening specialized units like the SPU, modernizing private security and leveraging AI and cyber tools will bolster Pakistan’s ability to protect Chinese nationals and infrastructure. Above all, a coordinated, multi-stakeholder strategy rooted in professionalism and innovation is essential for ensuring the long-term success of CPEC, which remains a strategic lifeline for Pakistan’s economic prosperity and stability.

([email protected])