Kashif Abbasi speaks out on citizens rights in Pakistan after wife’s bank account blocked

ISLAMABAD – TV show host and journalist Kashif Abbasi called out authorties as he decried blatant violation of basic citizenship rights after his wife’s bank account was suddenly frozen on orders of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Abbasi revealed on social media that his wife was unable to access her funds after the bank claimed it had been blocked under FIA instructions. The journalist, whose own name has been on the block and no-fly list for months, says these punitive measures are now hitting his family too.

My wife went to the bank to operate her account today and she was told it’s frozen as per FIA orders,my name is on block/nofly list for months. This is absurd. Have we lost our citizenship rights in this country — Kashif Abbasi (@Kashifabbasiary) September 17, 2025

Calling this move as “absurd,” Abbasi questioned whether ordinary Pakistanis still enjoy fundamental rights. “Have we lost our citizenship rights in this country?” he demanded, highlighting the shocking escalation.

The controversy comes just days after Abbasi was reportedly taken off the air following his program on the Pattan report, which exposed alleged rigging in the 2023 general elections.

Journalist Zubair Ali Khan confirmed that a leasing news channel placed Kashif on a forced two-week leave after the program aired, igniting fresh debates over press freedom in Pakistan.