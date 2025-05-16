AGL57.01▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)AIRLINK160.5▲ 1.05 (0.01%)BOP10.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)CNERGY7.87▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.43▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DFML36.6▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)DGKC150.4▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)FCCL48.7▲ 0.16 (0.00%)FFL15.3▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC141.35▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUMNL12.67▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.23▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF75.61▼ -0.75 (-0.01%)NBP88.32▼ -0.15 (0.00%)OGDC213.75▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PAEL46▼ -0.96 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL174.24▲ 0.99 (0.01%)PRL34.44▲ 0.62 (0.02%)PTC23▲ 0.94 (0.04%)SEARL85.6▲ 1.47 (0.02%)TELE7.68▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL31.8▼ -0.14 (0.00%)TPLP8.66▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET20.1▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TRG64.8▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)UNITY27▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Teams finalize foreign players for remaining matches of PSL X

LAHORE – The franchises participating in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X) on Friday started finalizing the list of foreign players for the remaining matches of the tournament.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand’s Finn Allen have confirmed their availability for Quetta Gladiators. The team has also signed Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal and Avishka Fernando while Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib will also join the Gladiators squad.

Islamabad United has added England’s Alex Hales and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen to its squad. In addition, Ben Dwarshuis, Tymal Mills, and Jimmy Neesham will also be available for the team.

Karachi Kings are set to be joined by David Warner, Mohammad Nabi, and James Vince. The franchise has also included Scotland’s George Munsey in the squad.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars will feature Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the remaining matches.

Peshawar Zalmi will benefit from the services of Luke Wood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Najibullah Zadran, and Max Bryant. Australia’s Josh Brown and Peter Hatzoglou will join Multan Sultans.

According to sources, players selected for the remaining matches will be eligible for retention in the next PSL edition. Franchises will have the option to retain these players for future seasons.

However, players picked under exceptional circumstances as replacements will be treated as standard replacement picks and not eligible for automatic retention.

Sources further added that if new teams are added to the league, each franchise will only be allowed to retain 3 to 5 players.

It may be mentioned here that the PSL was recently suspended due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India. However, following a ceasefire, the league is set to resume, with matches scheduled from May 17 to May 25.

The first match will take place on May 17 at Rawalpindi Stadium between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Web Desk Staff

