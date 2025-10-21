‘INSPIRE’ Program Rolled Out to Train Thousands of Pakistanis in Major Push for Tech Ecosystem

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has taken a bold step into the trillion-dollar global semiconductor industry as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the INSPIRE initiative, a program designed to train thousands of professionals and make Pakistan self-reliant in technology and innovation.

The premier said “Through INSPIRE, Pakistan is laying the groundwork for a new economic frontier where our talent, technology, and innovation shine on the global stage.”

He lauded Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for their relentless efforts in making this landmark initiative a reality.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasized that INSPIRE reflects the government’s bold vision of a technology-driven, inclusive economy, empowering youth and women with cutting-edge innovation skills.

Under the stewardship of PSEB and MoITT, the initiative aims to train 7,200 professionals over five years in semiconductor design, verification, and research. It will collaborate with nine public universities and establish six state-of-the-art Integrated Circuit (IC) labs across the country, creating a national hub for semiconductor excellence.

Dr. Naveed Sherwani, Chairman of the National Semiconductor Task Force, called INSPIRE a game-changing step toward a world-class semiconductor ecosystem, linking academia, research, and industry like never before. PSEB CEO Abu Bakar hailed it as a cornerstone for Pakistan’s indigenous technological growth.

With this ambitious initiative, Pakistan is not just entering a trillion-dollar industry—it is staking its claim in the future of digital transformation and industrial innovation, positioning itself as a credible player in the global semiconductor market projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030.