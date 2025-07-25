Tax for filer, non-filers on HONDA HR-V e:HEV in Pakistan [July 2025]

LHAORE – The Honda HR-V e:HEV is a newly launched hybrid SUV that blends fuel efficiency with smart performance in Pakistan.

It features a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with two electric motors, offering a combined output of 129 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque.

Equipped with an e-CVT transmission, the HR-V e:HEV ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Its fuel efficiency stands out—just 2.9 liters per 100 kilometers in city conditions—with a full tank range of up to 930 kilometers, making it ideal for long trips.

Inside, it offers comfortable seating for five and a versatile cargo space that expands from 304 liters to 1,274 liters with the rear seats folded.

Notable features include Honda’s innovative “Magic Seats,” LED lighting, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The HR-V e:HEV brings together Honda’s engineering reliability and modern hybrid technology, offering drivers an eco-friendly, stylish, and practical choice in the compact SUV segment.

Honda HR-V e:HEV Price

The ex-factory price of Honda HR-V e:HEV, the top model of this lineup, price stands at Rs8,999,000 as of July 2025.

The company charges Rs35,000 in wake of freight charges in case of the destination is Lahore.

Tax on Honda HR-V e:HEV

The buyer, if he/she is a filer, will pay Rs180,680 in wake of tax while it will be Rs542,040 if the buyer is non-filer.