Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Scattered rains likely during weekend

ISLAMABAD – Scattered rains are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the lower parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the weekend. However, scattered rains are likely in the twin cities, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday and between 31°C and 33°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday and between 31°C and 33°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in the twin cities, Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sheikhupura 37, Multan (City 30, Airport 24), Lahore (City 19, Airport 08), Hafizabad 15, Okara 13, Sahiwal 12, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08, Shamsabad 07, Gawalmandi, New Kattarian 05, Katcheri 01), Gujranwala 08, Bahawalnagar 04, Faisalabad 03, Gujrat 02, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot Airport 01

Balochistan: Bar Khan 17, Khuzdar 06, Sibbi 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 13, Cherat 09, Kalam 03

Gilgit-Baltistan: Chilas 05, Gilgit 04, Bagrote 01

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded at 43°C, and in Sibbi, Rohri and Panjgur at 41°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 70 per cent.