PM assures legal, diplomatic support for Dr Aafia Siddiqui jailed in US

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of incarcerated Pakistani neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui, and assured her of the government’s continued efforts for her sister’s repatriation.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui has been in jail in the United States for last many years.

During the meeting, the prime minister made it clear that the government was not negligent in the matter and reaffirmed that every possible legal and diplomatic avenue was being pursued for Dr Aafia’s release.

He informed Dr Fauzia that he had already written a letter to former US President Joe Biden, urging action in the case. To ensure sustained progress, the prime minister has also constituted a special committee headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The committee will remain in direct contact with Dr Fauzia Siddiqui and will work on identifying and providing all necessary support required for the case.

According to official sources, the government has previously extended diplomatic and legal assistance in the matter on the prime minister’s instructions, and these efforts will continue with renewed commitment.