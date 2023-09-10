Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-HaqKakar Sunday said a task force headed by the finance minister would determine the sizes of federal and provincial governments, look at options to better manage pension funds, besides making efforts to rationalize public expenditure and increase revenue.

In an interview with a private television, he said, “We are convinced that there is a need to rationalise expenditure and increase the revenue of the government to create a viable state and lessen existential threats due to economic vulnerability.”

He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was attempting to help achieve appropriate governance and address the reasons for ill governance in the past.

The civil institutions were laxed in their working in the past but now the army leadership with its organizational strength had increased the level of confidence of civil service which had renewed energy to implement policies and achieve goals, he added.

The prime minister said the government was optimistic about investment from Saudi Arabia in the backdrop of talks between Crown Province of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman and Pakistan’s chief of army staff.

The government was planning for a visit of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, adding the visit would be aimed at fully exploiting economic opportunities in the country.—APP