Pakistan on Sunday reiterated that it considers Karabakh as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, saying that any attempt to conduct so-called elections by the “illegally installed regime is legally and morally reprehensible”.

The statement comes as Azerbaijan´s separatist Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday elected a new president as tensions spiralled between arch-rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia over the breakaway enclave.

Reacting to the development, the Foreign Office said: “Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law.”

Azerbaijan also called the election “yet another extremely provocative step” and “a clear violation of Azerbaijan´s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The European Union said it “does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework” within which the vote was held.

But the bloc also called on “Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku”.

Azerbaijan´s ally Turkey said it “does not recognise this illegitimate election which constitutes violation of Azerbaijan´s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“This step is a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles,” the foreign ministry in Ankara said in a statement.

Popular frustration with Harutyunyan´s rule was growing amid lingering food shortages after Azerbaijan closed the sole road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have traded accusations of cross-border attacks in recent months.

Azerbaijan´s foreign ministry on Friday accused Armenia of violating “previous agreements and… resorting to various political, military and other provocations.”

Yerevan said it was “committed to the settlement of all outstanding issues with Azerbaijan purely through political and diplomatic means.”

Azerbaijan´s Armenian-populated enclave was at the centre of two wars between the Caucasus neighbours.

Six weeks of fighting in autumn 2020 ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that saw Armenia ceded swathes of territories it had controlled for decades.

The two sides have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the European Union, the United States and Russia.