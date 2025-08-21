DG ISPR slams Sohail Warraich over ‘fabricated’ story about Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has categorically stated that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir did not give any interview to senior journalist Sohail Warraich during his Brussels visit.

The statement comes days after a private media group published Warraich’s story where in quoted the army chief stating that political reconciliation is possible only if there is a sincere apology.

Although the column did not specify who the army chief was referring to or who the question was about, it can be inferred that he may have been referring to the PTI and its incarcerated leader Imran Khan.

The DG ISPR stated that the field marshal did not give any political statement during his Brussels visit. “No political statement was made, nor was there any discussion of an apology.”

He criticized senior journalist Sohail Warraich, stating that the story published was fabricated and seemingly crafted for personal gain. “Such baseless claims are not only misleading but irresponsible. The publishing platform should also have shown editorial responsibility before releasing such a report,” he said.

DG ISPR further emphasized that May 9 is a national issue, not just a military one. “Those responsible for the events of May 9—including planners, facilitators, and executors—must be held accountable under the law,” he asserted.

He also noted that hundreds of people attended the Brussels event, with many taking photos with the army chief, and no political matters were discussed.