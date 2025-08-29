Tanveer reaffirms govt commitment to food self-sufficiency, farmers’ protection

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure food self-sufficiency by protecting farmers interest and stabilizing the wheat market.

Chairing the 8th Wheat Board meeting, the minister reviewed the country’s demand and supply position of wheat as well as the availability of critical inputs for the upcoming Rabi season 2025–26, said a news release.

He noted that the national availability of wheat stands at 33.47 million metric tons (MMT) against a requirement of 33.58 MMT, leaving a marginal shortfall of only 0.11 MMT.

“This gap is insignificant and assured that there is no alarming situation regarding wheat stocks in the country”, Tanveer emphasized.

He made it clear that, under the present circumstances, Pakistan will not import wheat, as existing reserves are adequate to meet national requirements.

“The government’s foremost priority is to protect and benefit local farmers rather than markets or middlemen”, he added.

The minister reiterated that abundant supplies of urea and other inputs are available for the upcoming season, ensuring that the sowing of Rabi crops will not face constraints.

He also reassured that despite rising fertilizer prices in the international market, the government is strictly monitoring and controlling domestic fertilizer prices to keep the cost of production within farmers’ reach.

He cautioned that any strict or abrupt regulatory actions at the provincial level, particularly in Punjab, could create panic in the market and worsen the situation unnecessarily.

He noted that following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, powers have been devolved to provinces, which sometimes poses challenges in harmonizing national-level agricultural policies.

He stressed the need for better coordination between federal and provincial governments to ensure smooth policy implementation.

Tanveer further highlighted that long-term food security lies in enhancing the yield of wheat per acre and reducing the cost of production through improved technology, efficient input use, and farmer support programs.

He urged stakeholders to focus on sustainable solutions rather than temporary measures, adding that empowering farmers is central to achieving self-reliance in wheat production.

The meeting concluded with the resolve that the food ministry, in close collaboration with provinces, will take all necessary steps to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure uninterrupted food supplies for the people of the country.—APP