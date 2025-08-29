China, Pakistan believe in mediation for conflict resolution: Shi Yuanqiang

The China Programme at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) hosted a high-level seminar on “China’s Mediation Diplomacy and the IOMeD Initiative: Global Dispute Resolution in a Multipolar Era” that highlighted International Organization for Mediation’s (IOMed) potential role in reshaping global dispute resolution.

Chief Guest on the occasion, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) and Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy Mr. Shi Yuanqiang said the signing of the IOMed Convention by China and Pakistan marked the establishment of the world’s first intergovernmental body dedicated exclusively to mediation. He stressed that this milestone coincided with the 80th anniversary of the victory in the anti-fascist war and the founding of the United Nations, reinforcing the UN Charter’s call to preserve peace and security.

Warning that power politics and coercion are eroding trust among nations, the Chinese DCM called for reforms in global governance. He emphasized China’s consistent role as a peacebuilder and defender of international order, and praised Pakistan’s active support as a founding member, reaffirming Beijing’s readiness to work with Pakistan and the Global South to safeguard peace, fairness, and justice.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, President of IRS, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem highlighted China’s efforts to promote a stable and collaborative world through dialogue and mediation. He described IOMed as a key step in strengthening global governance and noted that traditional mechanisms, such as the UN Security Council, have often struggled to resolve conflicts, citing examples like Gaza, South Asia, and Jammu and Kashmir. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting China in initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, and Global Security Initiative.

Spokesperson for President Asif Zardari, Mr Murtaza Solangi underlined that China, as a civilizational power, has long upheld traditions of harmony and conciliation. He observed that both Chinese and South Asian cultures emphasize settlement before judgment. Referring to the launch of IOMed in Hong Kong, joined by 33 founding members including Pakistan, he explained that its mandate covers both state-to-state and international commercial disputes. He stressed that mediation outcomes are built through dialogue and mutual understanding rather than imposed rulings. Moreover, he said Pakistan stands to benefit directly, as mediation lowers costs, shortens timelines, and protects sensitive economic and political relationships. Citing China’s role in facilitating Saudi-Iran rapprochement, he underscored that Pakistan, as China’s “iron brother,” continues to learn from this tradition of win-win solutions.

Prominent lawyer and international law expert, Mr. Ahmer Bilal Soofi noted that no other permanent member of the UN Security Council has engaged in mediation as consistently as China. He said IOMed is unique in being the first institution devoted exclusively to interstate mediation, offering flexibility and informality particularly suitable for technical disputes such as water sharing, transit, and trade. First Secretary of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan, Ms. Riffat Inam Butt emphasized that mediation is emerging as the most viable path at a time when litigation and adjudication are increasingly paralyzed by geopolitics.