Taliban deception exposed

THE propaganda by Afghan Taliban regime, alleging that Pakistan’s forces struck a hospital in Kabul, is deeply regrettable. Such deliberate attempts to mislead the public not only undermine factual discourse but also reflect a pattern of deception that has become all too familiar from the Taliban’s communication.

In today’s world, however, truth cannot be hidden. Satellite imagery, verified reports and widespread media scrutiny ensure that falsehoods are swiftly exposed.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through its rigorous fact-checking apparatus, has clearly debunked these claims. The ministry’s verification demonstrates that the actual target was “Camp Phoenix,” a military and terrorist infrastructure site located several kilometers away from the hospital. The visuals and satellite images shared leave no room for doubt: the operation was precise, deliberate and professionally executed. There was no civilian facility, no hospital and no drug rehabilitation centre involved in the strikes. Importantly, both international and Afghan media reporting corroborate that the claims of the Afghan Taliban regime are unfounded. The regime’s sudden deletion of its own posts regarding the alleged “drug rehab” strike further exposes the desperation and inconsistency of its propaganda. Such acts reveal the lengths to which the Taliban will go to distort facts to suit their narrative, a pattern that raises serious questions about their credibility. Pakistan’s defence forces have consistently demonstrated restraint, responsibility and professionalism in their operations. Targeting is strictly limited to military installations and terrorist hideouts being used to plan, facilitate or launch attacks against Pakistan. This measured approach underscores Pakistan’s commitment to defending its citizens while adhering to international norms, even amid provocations from across the border. The Afghan Taliban regime would do well to correct its course. Instead of sheltering and abetting terrorism, it should focus on establishing law and order within its own territory. Addressing terrorism and denying safe haven to terrorist networks will not only serve regional stability but, crucially, benefit Afghanistan itself. Stability in Afghanistan is not merely a regional concern; it is directly in the Afghan people’s own interest. A country free from terrorism and internal conflict can flourish economically, socially and politically. Schools, hospitals, markets and civic institutions can function without fear and ordinary citizens can pursue lives of dignity and opportunity. Conversely, continued support for terrorism undermines these very possibilities, leaving Afghanistan mired in cycles of violence and deprivation.