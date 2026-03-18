NAB initiates AI-based review of audit reports of housing societies

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Islamabad/Rawalpindi has initiated a comprehensive review of audit reports of selected housing societies as part of a significant and innovative step towards promoting transparency and accountability in the housing sector, particularly within cooperative housing societies.

For the first time, NAB’s AI-enabled system has been employed to conduct a digital and analytical examination of these audit reports.

Through the use of AI, various financial, administrative, and legal irregularities and deficiencies have been identified. The analysis revealed that several audit reports lacked depth and failed to comprehensively examine critical aspects. It was observed that many reports were limited to the mere recording of land acquisition, membership deposits, and development expenditures, without undertaking a holistic assessment of project progress, financial risks, and the effective utilization of funds.

In light of these findings, and under the directions of Director General NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Mr. Waqar Ahmed Chauhan (SI/TI), a detailed consultative meeting was convened at NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi with representatives of cooperative housing societies, the Cooperative Housing Department, and relevant auditors. The meeting involved an in-depth discussion on the deficiencies identified in audit reports, their underlying causes, and practical measures to establish a more effective, transparent, and comprehensive audit framework.

It is pertinent to mention that the audit of cooperative housing societies is conducted by firms registered/nominated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), under the directions of the Circle Registrar Cooperative Societies. The primary objective of such audits is to ensure the accuracy and transparency of financial affairs, compliance with applicable rules and regulations, protection of members’ funds, and timely identification of any financial irregularities or fraud.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the audit process should not remain confined to a mere procedural or documentation exercise, but rather be conducted as a comprehensive financial, legal, and administrative review to ensure genuine transparency in the affairs of housing societies.

Furthermore, it was decided that NAB will issue comprehensive guidelines and standardized procedures to enhance audit quality, ensure uniformity in practices, and strengthen oversight mechanisms.