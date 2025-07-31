Tale of Bob Din — The Formanite who took Pakistan to NASDAQ

LAHORE – Dressed casually, calm but magnetic, Attiazaz “Bob” Din begins with a smile that hints at decades of determination. “I joined Forman Christian College in 1968,” he recalls. “Those two years shaped the rest of my life. I didn’t just study—I found my voice.”

That voice, even then, resonated with leadership. Within his first year, Din was elected Counselor—and re-elected the next year—earning the trust of his peers in FCCU’s vibrant student democracy.

After one such election, Din was summoned to the principal’s office. “Dr. Tebbe looked up and said, ‘I wanted to meet the guy who broke all the records.’” That moment, he says, marked the start of his real education.

“At FCCU, the learning happened beyond textbooks. The diversity, the energy, the professors from the U.S.—it taught me how to think globally and lead boldly.”

By 1970, Din left for Alabama, USA, to study aeronautical engineering in a town where most had never seen a foreigner. “In Hamilton, they stared at me in the cafeteria—but they also invited me into their homes. That curiosity became friendship.”

He soon transferred to the prestigious Northrop Institute in Los Angeles. But despite excelling, Din realized engineering wasn’t his true path. A period of pause, reflection, and marriage back in Pakistan led to a return to the U.S.—this time, with his sights set on business.

He earned a BBA, then an MBA by 1978, working long hours in manufacturing to make ends meet. “In America, being good isn’t enough. You have to be exceptional.”

Din’s first venture? Pioneer Chicken. But a simple suggestion—use a computer to manage inventory—opened a new door. He noticed confusion in the market for hardware. “That’s when it hit me—this is the business I need to be in.”

He sold his restaurant stake and bought a tiny computer shop near LAX. Month one: $35,000 in sales. Month two: $265,000.

Then came the game-changer: a cold call from an LA County official needing modems. Din learned the procurement process, placed a bid—and won a $3 million yearly contract, then the largest PC deal in county history.

The floodgates opened. HP, IBM, Microsoft, Compaq, Toshiba—all wanted to partner. Din’s ComputerLand LAX became one of the most successful independent resellers in the U.S. But creative differences led him to start over.

In 1993, he founded En Pointe Technologies—named to reflect agility, grace, perfection and service. Within one year, revenue crossed $20 million. By 1999, it exceeded $700 million. In 1996 he made history: En Pointe became one of the first Pakistani-founded tech companies to be listed on NASDAQ.

“It wasn’t just about capital,” he says. “It was about a Pakistani-American name rising on Wall Street.”

Din later launched dinCloud, an early innovator in cloud services and a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader. Yet, his heart remained anchored to Pakistan.

“I always planned to return. The question was—how can I give back at scale?”

The answer: build Pakistan’s first hyperscale cloud data center, aimed at ending the country’s dependency on foreign hosting. “We lose up to $500 million every year hosting sensitive data abroad. That’s not just bad economics—it’s a sovereignty issue.”

He’s now leading efforts to localize cloud infrastructure, protect national data, and foster digital transformation across industries.

But ask him where it all began, and he circles back to FCCU. “Forman didn’t just educate me—it launched me. It gave me the courage to lead, to dream, to build.”

To Pakistan’s youth, Din offers a message of resilience and hope:

“Pakistani students are brilliant. They just need the right support to find their path—and their power.”

On reforms, he’s direct: “We need clear, consistent tech and tax policies. Without them, we’re holding our best people back.”

And finally, his life’s guiding mantra:

“Guide the youth, spread the light—and that light will one day guide you back.”