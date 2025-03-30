Tackle waste pollution

International Day of Zero Waste was observed on Wednesday, with the aim to highlight hazards of excessive waste generation and emphasise the need for effective solutions to mitigate its environmental, public health and economic impacts.

With this growing crisis in mind, it is clear that we need to adopt sustainable waste management practices not just for the benefit of urban centers but for rural areas as well.

Statistics indicate that on a daily basis, about 12,000 tons of solid waste is generated in Karachi alone, with forty percent of this waste found scattered across the city’s streets.

Plastic waste alone has become a significant environmental hazard, contaminating water sources and clogging drainage systems.

In addition, hazardous waste in landfills can seep into the ground, contaminating soil and water and further endangering public health.

The problem is not confined to cities alone.

Rural areas are also facing growing challenges with waste disposal, which not only harms environment but also threatens agriculture.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s message on this day stressed the importance of moving away from the linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy and embracing a circular model that focuses on waste reduction and resource efficiency.

This circular model encourages reuse, recycling and sustainable consumption.

Suthra Punjab initiative is an important step forward.

This programme is not limited to urban areas but also addresses waste management in rural areas.

Other provinces must also follow suit and prioritise sustainable waste management practices that cater to their unique needs.

The focus should be on setting up waste management systems that align with international best practices, ensuring that waste is not only collected but also properly recycled or disposed of in a manner that minimises environmental harm.