T20I Tri-Series: Pakistan lead points table after successive wins

SHARJAH – Pakistan lead the points table of the T20I Tri-Nation Series after back-to-back wins against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Green shirts beat Afghanistan by 39 runs in the T20I Tri-Nation series opener on Friday evening. Skipper Salman Ali Agha was the star performer with an unbeaten 53. Haris Rauf bagged four wickets. Salman Ali Agha was named player of the match.

On Saturday, Pakistan beat the hosts UAE by 31 runs to continue its winning streak. Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz hit fifties while Hassan Ali grabbed three wickets to help Pakistan secure the second victory in the tournament.

After two back-to-back wins and with a healthy net run rate, Pakistan is almost certain to play the final of the T20I Tri-Nation Series.

Both the losing sides, Afghanistan and UAE, will lock horns at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday to grab valuable points for reaching the last two.

Schedule of Remaining Matches in the Tri-Series:

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7 pm local time

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7 pm local time

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7 pm local time

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7 pm local time

7 September – Final – 7 pm local time