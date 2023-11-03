LAHORE- Pakistan Women A defeated West Indies Women A by 12 runs in the first match of the T20 tri-series that commenced today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz produced a brilliant half-century that helped the home side set a fighting target of 113 for the visitors. West Indies Women A were bowled out for 100 in 20 overs, falling short by a dozen.

Pakistan Women A had a faltering start after they were put to bat first by West Indies Women A. The openers failed to provide a satisfactory start; Shawaal Zulfiqar was dismissed for a duck while Eyman Fatima scored 10 from 19, including two boundaries.

Veterans Sidra Nawaz and Omaima Sohail led the recovery job for their side, building a partnership of 78 runs for the fifth wicket that got the home side to 112-5 in the allotted 20 overs. Omaima (27, 37b, 3x4s) was dismissed by off-spinner Ashmini Munisar while Sidra carried the innings and went on to score an unbeaten half-century (54 not out, 40b, 7x4s).

Off to a winning start! 🙌 A clinical bowling performance sees Pakistan Women A seal a 12-run win in the first T20 of the tri-series 🏏#PAKWvWI | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/EZMrRUB9E3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 3, 2023

Equalling Ashmini’s tally, right-arm pacers Cherry-Ann Fraser and Jahzara Claxton also got a wicket each. Off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for two wickets.

West Indies Women A had a turbulent time in the middle and could only manage 100, before getting bowled out in 20 overs. Captain Rashada Williams was the top scorer for the side, hitting 21 from 28, including three boundaries. Cherry-Ann Fraser, who produced 18 from 15 and also hit three fours, tried to take her side over the line, however, it went in vain as the side was bundled over in the last over.

All of Pakistan bowlers picked up wickets. Right-arm pacer Humna Bilal was the most successful of the lot as she returned with three scalps, while Omaima had two to her name.

West Indies Women A play against Thailand Women Emerging in the second match of the T20 tri-series, scheduled for 4 November. The toss will be conducted at 0930 PKT and play will begin at 1000 PKT. The match will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube Channel.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Women A beat West Indies Women A by 12 runs

Pakistan Women A 112-5, 20 overs (Sidra Nawaz 54 not out, Omaima Sohail 27; Sheneta Grimmond 2-11, Cherry-Ann Fraser 1-6, Jahzara Claxton 1-14, Ashmini Munisar 1-17)

West Indies Women A 100 all out, 20 overs (Rashada Williams 21, Cherry-Ann Fraser 18; Humna Bilal 3-17, Omaima Sohail 2-15)

Player of the match – Sidra Nawaz (Pakistan Women A)