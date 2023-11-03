LAHORE – Cement dispatches have declined by 5.78 per cent in October 2023.

Total cement dispatches during October 2023 were 4.007 million tons compared with 4.253 million tons during the same month last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association on Friday, local cement dispatches during October 2023 were 3.292 million tons compared to 3.89 million tons in October 2022, showing a decline of 15.38pc.

Exports, however, increased by massive 97.33pc as the volumes increased from 362,350 tons in October 2022 to 715,028 tons in October 2023.

In October 2023, north based mills dispatched 2.903 million tons cement showing a decline of 11.35pc against 3.275 million tons in October 2022.

South based mills dispatched 1.104 million tons cement during October 2023 that was 12.90pc more compared to 0.978 million tons during October 2022.

North based cement mills dispatched 2.780 million tons cement in domestic markets in October 2023 showing a decline of 11.57pc against 3.143 million tons in October 2022.

South based mills dispatched 512,320 tons cement in local markets during October 2023 that was 31.41pc less compared to 746,927 tons during October 2022.

Exports from north based mills declined by 6.16pc as the quantities reduced from 131,111 tons in October 2022 to 123,029 tons in October 2023.

Exports from south, however, increased by massive 156.01pc to 591,999 tons in October 2023 from 231,239 tons during the same month last year.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, total dispatches (domestic and exports) were 15.892 million tons that is 14.55pc more than 13.874 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 13.426 million tons as against 12.492 million tons during same period last year, showing an increase of 7.47pc.

Exports also increased by 78.53pc as the volumes increased to 2.466 million tons during the first four months of current fiscal year compared to 1.381 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills dispatched 11.113 million tons cement domestically during the first four months of current fiscal year, showing an increase of 6.83pc than 10.402 million tons during July-October 2022. Exports from north also increased by 31.31pc to 551,264 tons during July-October 2023 compared with 419,823 tons exported during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north based mills increased by 7.78pc to 11.664 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 10.822 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south based mills during July-October 2023 were 2.312 million tons, showing an increase of 10.65pc over 2.090 million dispatched during the same period of last fiscal year.

Exports from south also increased by 99.15pc to 1.915 million tons during July-October 2023 compared with 0.962 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by south based mills increased by 38.54pc to 4.227 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 3.051 million tons during same period of last financial year.