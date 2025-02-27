AGL49.3▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)AIRLINK182.9▼ -1.59 (-0.01%)BOP12.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.85▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML49▼ -0.12 (0.00%)DGKC121.54▼ -1.5 (-0.01%)FCCL41.18▼ -0.02 (0.00%)FFL15.13▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC131.2▼ -0.63 (0.00%)HUMNL14.05▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.4▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF51.5▼ -0.21 (0.00%)NBP74.82▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)OGDC209▲ 0.12 (0.00%)PAEL43.3▲ 1.22 (0.03%)PIBTL9.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL173.25▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.1▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC24.41▼ -0.03 (0.00%)SEARL95.97▲ 0.69 (0.01%)TELE8.28▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.99▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TPLP11.71▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET22.2▼ -0.77 (-0.03%)TRG61.45▲ 0.97 (0.02%)UNITY30.15▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.46▲ 0 (0.00%)

Sweden collaborates with Pakistan for green energy adoption in textile sector

The Embassy of Sweden and Business Sweden, in collaboration with Swedish global brands IKEA, H&M, and Atlas Copco, successfully hosted a high-level Policy Dialogue on Green Energy and Energy Efficiency in Pakistan’s Textile Sector.

The event brought together key government officials, industry leaders, and sustainability experts to discuss solutions for transitioning Pakistan’s textile sector toward a greener, more competitive future.

The dialogue focused on promoting renewable energy integration, addressing policy and regulatory challenges, and enhancing the sector’s global competitiveness through sustainable business models.

SardarAwais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Power Division, Minister of Energy was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Ms.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and Jawad Paul, Secretary of Commerce were the guests of honour.

In his keynote address, Awais Leghari highlighted the government’s commitment to clean energy solutions: “Pakistan’s textile industry is the backbone of our economy, and ensuring its sustainability is critical for long-term growth.

We recognize that renewable energy is no longer an option but a necessity.

 

