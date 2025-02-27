AGL49.3▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)AIRLINK182.9▼ -1.59 (-0.01%)BOP12.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.85▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML49▼ -0.12 (0.00%)DGKC121.54▼ -1.5 (-0.01%)FCCL41.18▼ -0.02 (0.00%)FFL15.13▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC131.2▼ -0.63 (0.00%)HUMNL14.05▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.4▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF51.5▼ -0.21 (0.00%)NBP74.82▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)OGDC209▲ 0.12 (0.00%)PAEL43.3▲ 1.22 (0.03%)PIBTL9.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL173.25▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.1▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC24.41▼ -0.03 (0.00%)SEARL95.97▲ 0.69 (0.01%)TELE8.28▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.99▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TPLP11.71▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET22.2▼ -0.77 (-0.03%)TRG61.45▲ 0.97 (0.02%)UNITY30.15▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.46▲ 0 (0.00%)

Motorways police issue update on speed limit for cars, buses [Feb 2025]

Toll Tax On Motorways Highways Increased From Jan 2025 Check New Rates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorways Police has launched a campaign to curb over-speeding on motorways in order to ensure safety of commuters.

A spokesperson for motorways police said cases would be registered against drivers exceeding 150 km/h speed while their vehicles will also be impounded. He added that fines will also be imposed on them.

The official said speed limit for light traffic vehicles (LTVs), including cars, is set at 120 km/h while it is 110 km/h for public service vehicles.

The motorway police have been directed to ensure the implementation of the speed limit rules.

Last month, authorities announced a significant increase in toll tax for vehicles on national highways and motorways with effect from January 5, 2025.

M1 (Islamabad to Peshawar): The toll tax for cars will rise from Rs460 to Rs500.

M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem): The toll tax for cars will increase from Rs650 to Rs700.

M4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Multan): The toll tax for cars will rise from Rs850 to Rs950.

M5 (Multan to Sukkur): The toll tax for cars will increase from Rs1,050 to Rs1,100.

M14 (Dera Ghazi Khan to Hakla): The toll tax for cars will be Rs600.

For larger vehicles on motorways M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35, the toll tax will range from Rs750 to Rs5,550.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

SNGPL gas supply, load shedding schedule for Ramazan 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan, Top News

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to armed forces on 6th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

  • Pakistan, Top News

Operation Swift Retort 6th anniversary: Armed forces say fully prepared to counter any threat to Pakistan

  • Business, Pakistan

Banks to stay closed in Pakistan on first day of Ramadan 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer