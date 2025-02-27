Motorways police issue update on speed limit for cars, buses [Feb 2025]

ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorways Police has launched a campaign to curb over-speeding on motorways in order to ensure safety of commuters.

A spokesperson for motorways police said cases would be registered against drivers exceeding 150 km/h speed while their vehicles will also be impounded. He added that fines will also be imposed on them.

The official said speed limit for light traffic vehicles (LTVs), including cars, is set at 120 km/h while it is 110 km/h for public service vehicles.

The motorway police have been directed to ensure the implementation of the speed limit rules.

Last month, authorities announced a significant increase in toll tax for vehicles on national highways and motorways with effect from January 5, 2025.

M1 (Islamabad to Peshawar): The toll tax for cars will rise from Rs460 to Rs500.

M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem): The toll tax for cars will increase from Rs650 to Rs700.

M4 (Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Multan): The toll tax for cars will rise from Rs850 to Rs950.

M5 (Multan to Sukkur): The toll tax for cars will increase from Rs1,050 to Rs1,100.

M14 (Dera Ghazi Khan to Hakla): The toll tax for cars will be Rs600.

For larger vehicles on motorways M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35, the toll tax will range from Rs750 to Rs5,550.