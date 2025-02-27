BISE Lahore class 10 exams timings for morning, evening shifts in Ramazan 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is also set to conduct first annual examination 2025 for class 10 (matric) from March 4.

This year, the exams fall in the holy month of Ramazan with people expecting that there would be some change in timings. However, the Lahore board has announced no change in timings of papers.

The board conducts several papers of class 10 in two shifts – morning and evening – due to higher number of students.

On the first day of examinations, papers of Arabic, Geography will be taken in first group while History of Islam, History of Pakistan, wood working and Art and Model Drawing (Theory) in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory, Urdu compulsory, Islamiyat compulsory, Pakistan Studies, Tarjamatul Quran, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, General Science, Mathematics (Science Group), Mathematics Arts Group, Advanced Islamic Studies, Punjab and Elements of Home Economics will be held on March 5 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

Lahore Board Morning Shift Timings for Matric Exams

As per the official date sheet, the papers of the morning shift will start at 9:00 am till 11:30 am as students will be given two and half hours to complete the paper.

BISE Lahore Evening Timings for Class 10 Exams

However, the exams of evening shift will begin at 2:00 pm till 4:30 pm.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.