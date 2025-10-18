Security forces foil suicide attack, kill four terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – The security forces on Saturday foiled a suicide attack of Fitna al Khawarij in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, and killed four terrorists.

The security sources said that three women and two children embraced martyrdom in the cowardly terrorist attack.

Khawarij terrorist Gul Bahadur group claimed responsibility for the blast.

Security sources said Gul Bahadur group is hiding in Afghanistan under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban.

On Oct 10, the security forces killed 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists during a series of operations against militants involved in heinous incident in Orakazi district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Orakazi incident, which took place on October 7, resulted in the martyrdom of brave sons of soil, including Lt Col Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat.

“During the conduct of operation, based on credible intelligence, in general area Jamal Maya, Orakzai District, after intense fire exchanges, all thirty Indian sponsored khwarij involved in the Terrorist incident have been sent to hell,” read ISPR statement.

These successful operations have avenged the heinous act and have brought the main perpetrators to justice.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to hunt and eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain steadfast to eradicate and wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.