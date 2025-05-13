Suzuki GD 110, GS 150 two-year updated installment plans revealed [May 2025]

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki offers an easy and flexible two-year installment plan with zero markup for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle, including GD 110S and GS 150, through company owned outlets only.

Suzuki GD110s offers a decent yet stylish outlook besides carrying Aero-Dynamic aesthetics to decrease the air-drag. Equipped with Chromed muffler garnish and star shaped alloy rims, it offers a comfortable ride to the motorcyclists.

Suzuki GD110S is equipped with sophisticated 110 cc engine to give you the powerful ride with good milage. The company said Suzuki GD110S has been designed to be user friendly with high engine performance and efficiency.

GD 110s Price and Installment Plan

The price Suzuki GD110S stands at Rs359,000 as of May 2025 without any change.

The company offers two-year installment plan with 25 percent advance payment. Under the play, the buyer will pay Rs89,750 in wake of down payment while the per month installment (Till 23rd Month) will be Rs11,300. The last or 24th month installment will be Rs9,350.

Suzuki GS 150 Price and Installment Plan

With a robust with classic looks and vibrant graphcis on its fuel tank, Suzuki GS150 is gaining popularity in Pakistan. It features retro designed analogue speedometer and techometer.

It is also equipped with 150 cc, 4-Stroke, Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled & OHC Engine and offers self-start and kick-start options.

The price of Suzuki GS150 stands at 389,000 as May 2025.

Under the 0% markup installment plan, the buyer will deposit Rs97,250 in wake of 25% advance payment.

The per month installment (Till 23rd Month) will be Rs12,200. The last or 24th month installment will be Rs11,150.