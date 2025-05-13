AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK155.8▲ 5.55 (0.04%)BOP9.95▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.3▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DCL10.45▲ 0.51 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC149.9▲ 9.51 (0.07%)FCCL47.51▲ 1.8 (0.04%)FFL14.57▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC139.6▲ 1.25 (0.01%)HUMNL12.78▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.38▼ -0.18 (-0.04%)KOSM5.06▲ 0.07 (0.01%)MLCF76.24▲ 6.59 (0.09%)NBP88▲ 1.39 (0.02%)OGDC219▲ 15.99 (0.08%)PAEL45.37▲ 1.13 (0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.1▲ 2.08 (0.08%)PTC19.98▲ 0.69 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE7.05▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL30.26▲ 2.09 (0.07%)TPLP8.3▲ 0.3 (0.04%)TREET19.31▲ 1.06 (0.06%)TRG62.6▲ 0.7 (0.01%)UNITY25.7▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

NEPRA approves Rs3.64 per unit relief for consumers in KE’s February 2025 FCA

Relief For K Electric Consumers As Electricity Prices Drop For Jan 2025 Bills
KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved a decision regarding K-Electric’s request for the temporary monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for February 2025.

As per the decision, the electricity consumers would receive a relief of Rs3.64  per unit, which would be reflected in their bills for May 2025.

The adjustment aimed to alleviate some of the financial burden on consumers amid rising electricity costs.

Besides the relief, NEPRA’s ruling on the generation tariff, which covers the control period from July 2023, has maintained a temporary allocation of Rs3 billion for the February 2025 FCA.

The amount addresses various costs, including partial load, open cycle, degradation cruise, and startup expenses.

The regulator has permitted these costs to be adjusted through negative fuel cost variations, ensuring that consumers will not face additional financial strain in the future.

Fida Hussain

