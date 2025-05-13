AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.88▲ 4.63 (0.03%)BOP9.96▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.44▲ 0.5 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC150.74▲ 10.35 (0.07%)FCCL47.53▲ 1.82 (0.04%)FFL14.49▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC138.71▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.34▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF75.92▲ 6.27 (0.09%)NBP88.07▲ 1.46 (0.02%)OGDC218.66▲ 15.65 (0.08%)PAEL45.3▲ 1.06 (0.02%)PIBTL8.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.55▲ 2.53 (0.09%)PTC20.13▲ 0.84 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL30.14▲ 1.97 (0.07%)TPLP8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET19.23▲ 0.98 (0.05%)TRG63.29▲ 1.39 (0.02%)UNITY26.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

BISE Lahore reveals New Dates for Postponed Matric, Inter Exams; check revises schedule

Bise Lahore Reveals New Dates For Postponed Matric Inter Exams Check Revises Schedule
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday shared revised schedule of postponed intermediate and matriculation exams which were canceled due to ma ajor escalation between Pakistan and India last week.

As per the revised schedule, Intermediate (Inter Part-II) exams for Islamic Studies and Principles of Accounting will be held on May 17, 2025 Saturday.

Matriculation (Class 10) students will also appear for their practical Computer Science, Biology, and Food & Nutrition exam on May 17 Sat.

Intermediate exams for Quran Translation, Ethics, and Civics have been tentatively scheduled for May 24, 2025. The new date sheet is pending final approval from the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC). Once approved, roll number slips will be issued to all affected students.

BISE Lahore Revised Exam Schedule May 2025

Level Subject(s) New Exam Date Day Type
Inter Islamic Studies, Principles of Accounting May 17, 2025 Saturday Written
Matric Computer Science, Biology, Food & Nutrition May 17, 2025 Saturday Practical
Inter Quran Translation, Ethics, Civics May 24, 2025* Saturday Written

BISE Lahore advised students to stay updated through official channels and begin preparations according to the revised schedule.

Web Desk (Lahore)

