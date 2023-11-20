Amid the arrival of several budget-friendly sedans in the Pakistani market, hatchback vehicles continue to dominate and Suzuki leads the segment of entry-level cars with Suzuki Cultus remained one of the famous domestic models.
In mid-range cars, Cultus remained a popular choice of Pakistanis and it holds a decent portion of local market. Suzuki announced the third generation of Cultus some years back but its previous generation also continues to rule the streets as it comes in a 2 million price bracket.
Cultus is backed by a K-Series engine that offers a smooth drive, and its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordable price point, make it a good package for urban drivers.
The car’s exterior comes with a modern front grille design, a smart back door, and a wide rear, making for a stunning first impression.
Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan 2023
Last month, Honda and Toyota dropped car prices , but Suzuki prices remained the same. The oldest automaker has not revised rate list.
|Cultus Models
|Price in rupees
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
|3,718,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
|4,084,000
|Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
|4,366,000
Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average
Suzuki Cultus offers fuel average between 13.5 – 19.5 km per liter within city, but stats may vary.