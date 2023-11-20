Amid the arrival of several budget-friendly sedans in the Pakistani market, hatchback vehicles continue to dominate and Suzuki leads the segment of entry-level cars with Suzuki Cultus remained one of the famous domestic models.

In mid-range cars, Cultus remained a popular choice of Pakistanis and it holds a decent portion of local market. Suzuki announced the third generation of Cultus some years back but its previous generation also continues to rule the streets as it comes in a 2 million price bracket.

Cultus is backed by a K-Series engine that offers a smooth drive, and its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordable price point, make it a good package for urban drivers.

The car’s exterior comes with a modern front grille design, a smart back door, and a wide rear, making for a stunning first impression.

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan 2023

Last month, Honda and Toyota dropped car prices , but Suzuki prices remained the same. The oldest automaker has not revised rate list.

Cultus Models Price in rupees Suzuki Cultus VXR 3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL 4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average

Suzuki Cultus offers fuel average between 13.5 – 19.5 km per liter within city, but stats may vary.