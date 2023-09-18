New Suzuki Cultus comes with power packed features, comfortable drive, dual SRS air bags, better mileage, trendier looks and more space.

While the easy to read meters are sleek and stylish, there is much more to the New Cultus. The high seating position and expanded visibility increases the sense of freedom, while the interior design exudes superior comfort and space.

The aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of K-series engine makes driving through the city easy and extremely stylish.

Suzuki Cultus price 2023

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus Installments 2023

As the prices of vehicles touched the sky, several commercial banks are offering easy installment plans.

Alfalah Auto Loan

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.

Cultus VXR

(With 30 Percent Down payment)

(With 50 Percent Down payment)

Cultus VXL

(With 30 Percent Down payment)

(With 50 Percent Down payment)