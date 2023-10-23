Suzuki Alto remained the top-selling hatchback in Pakistan, with the 660cc car being affordable as many opted for its good design, performance, and fuel efficiency. The entry-level car is a win-win package of style and affordability and topped sales charts.

Amid the evolving landscape of the country’s auto industry, the cheapest car stands tall as the nation’s top choice for an entry-level vehicle.

The car replaced the Mehran as the brand’s entry-level vehicle and the hatchback continued to top sales despite the country’s auto industry remaining in dire straits. Alto remained the preferred choice of Pakistanis with customers choosing it as their first ride.

Alto has an innumerable fan base as people rely on the vehicle for their daily commute and reliability and availability of parts, good fuel average, and utmost resale value are the factors that make Alto a dominant force in the entry-level car segment.

Alto is loaded with R-series engine, and offers good fuel economy, along. The car is known for its maneuverability and ease of parking, especially in busy cities like Lahore, and Karachi. The company rolled out fuel-efficient vehicles as prices of fuel also increased with each passing day, and many people are shifting to two-wheelers.

Suzuki Alto Models in Pakistan 2023

Pak Suzuki offers Alto in four models including VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and top-of-the-line VXL AGS.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto VX costs Rs2,251,000, price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto Colors in Pakistan

Currently, it comes in white, graphite grey, pearl black, cerulean blue, and silky silver colors.

Suzuki Alto Specs