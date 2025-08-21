Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan, with Monthly EMI starting at Rs37k

Alto price jumped to around Rs3Million, as petrol cars in Pakistan attracted alot of new taxes. As car prices jump to all time high, there are attractive installment plans for popular hatchback, making it easier for customers to own their desired variant with flexible financing options.
A latest offer with UBL allows customers to choose from three variants Suzuki Alto VXR, Alto VXR AGS, and Alto VXL AGS, with installment plans available at a fixed rate of 14.50%.
Suzuki Alto Installment Plans 2025
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|2,994,861
|Down Payment Amount
|898,458
|Financing Amount
|2,096,403
|Installment
|49,325
|Residual Value 14.50% Installment
|37,328
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|3,166,480
|Down Payment Amount
|949,944
|Financing Amount
|2,216,536
|Fixed Installment
|52,151
|Residual Value 14.50% Installment
|39,467
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
|Detail
|Amount
|Price of Vehicle
|3,326,446
|Down Payment Amount
|997,934
|Financing Amount
|2,328,512
|Fixed Rate 14.50% Installment
|54,786
|Residual Value 14.50% Installment
|41,461
Suzuki Alto Taxes in Pakistan 2025
|Variant
|Filer
|Non-Filer
|Alto VXR
|14,974
|44,923
|Alto VXR-AGS
|15,832
|47,497
|Alto VXL-AGS
|16,632
|49,897
