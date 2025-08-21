Friday, August 22, 2025

Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan, with Monthly EMI starting at Rs37k

Alto price jumped to around Rs3Million, as petrol cars in Pakistan attracted alot of new taxes. As car prices jump to all time high, there are attractive installment plans for popular hatchback, making it easier for customers to own their desired variant with flexible financing options.

A latest offer with UBL allows customers to choose from three variants Suzuki Alto VXR, Alto VXR AGS, and Alto VXL AGS, with installment plans available at a fixed rate of 14.50%.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plans 2025

Detail Amount
Price of Vehicle 2,994,861
Down Payment Amount 898,458
Financing Amount 2,096,403
Installment 49,325
Residual Value 14.50% Installment 37,328

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS

Detail Amount
Price of Vehicle 3,166,480
Down Payment Amount 949,944
Financing Amount 2,216,536
Fixed Installment 52,151
Residual Value 14.50% Installment 39,467

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS

Detail Amount
Price of Vehicle 3,326,446
Down Payment Amount 997,934
Financing Amount 2,328,512
Fixed Rate 14.50% Installment 54,786
Residual Value 14.50% Installment 41,461

Suzuki Alto Taxes in Pakistan 2025

Variant Filer Non-Filer
Alto VXR 14,974  44,923
Alto VXR-AGS  15,832 47,497
Alto VXL-AGS 16,632 49,897

Suzuki Alto loses popularity in Pakistan, July 2025 data shows

 

