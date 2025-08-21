Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan, with Monthly EMI starting at Rs37k

Alto price jumped to around Rs3Million, as petrol cars in Pakistan attracted alot of new taxes. As car prices jump to all time high, there are attractive installment plans for popular hatchback, making it easier for customers to own their desired variant with flexible financing options.

A latest offer with UBL allows customers to choose from three variants Suzuki Alto VXR, Alto VXR AGS, and Alto VXL AGS, with installment plans available at a fixed rate of 14.50%.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plans 2025

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle 2,994,861 Down Payment Amount 898,458 Financing Amount 2,096,403 Installment 49,325 Residual Value 14.50% Installment 37,328

Suzuki Alto VXR AGS

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle 3,166,480 Down Payment Amount 949,944 Financing Amount 2,216,536 Fixed Installment 52,151 Residual Value 14.50% Installment 39,467

Suzuki Alto VXL AGS

Detail Amount Price of Vehicle 3,326,446 Down Payment Amount 997,934 Financing Amount 2,328,512 Fixed Rate 14.50% Installment 54,786 Residual Value 14.50% Installment 41,461

Suzuki Alto Taxes in Pakistan 2025