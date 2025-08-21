Google Pixel 10 is finally here; Check Specs, Price, and Availability

Google advanced its AI game, rolling out Magic Cue for Pixel 10, promising a mobile that doesn’t just follow commands. Debuting at the Made by Google event, Pixel 10’s nex assistant watches what you do, predicts your next move, and delivers instant, context-aware suggestions.
Android lovers called it way ahead of Apple’s AI efforts, making Magic Cue a potential game-changer in how we interact with our devices. Pixel 10 launch, hosted by late-night king Jimmy Fallon, felt more like a celebrity-packed concert than a product showcase.
AI woven into every corner of Google’s hardware. From the sleek new Pixel 10 and its foldable Pro Fold model, to the revamped Pixel Watch 4 and futuristic earbuds, the message was clear: AI isn’t just software anymore it’s the heartbeat of Google’s entire ecosystem, and tech heads are excited more than ever.
Pixel 10 Specs
- Display:3″ Actua, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Build: Satin-finish aluminum frame, polished glass back
- Colors: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass
- Audio: Upgraded speakers with enhanced bass
- Camera:
- First-ever 5x telephoto on standard Pixel
- 10x optical-quality zoom
- Up to 20x Super Res Zoom
- Chipset: Tensor G5 with on-device Gemini Nano AI
- Software: 7 years of OS, security updates + Pixel Drops
Pixel 10 Pro
- Display:3″ Super Actua, brightest Pixel display yet
- Build: Premium design, glass + metal finish
- Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade
- Audio: Upgraded speakers
- Camera:
- Triple rear camera system
- Pro Res Zoom up to 100x
- Chipset: Tensor G5 + Gemini Nano AI
- Performance: 16 GB RAM, bigger battery, faster wired charging
- Wireless Charging: Qi2 support
Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Display:8″ Super Actua
- Build: Same premium design as Pro
- Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade
- Camera: Triple rear cameras with Pro Res Zoom up to 100x
- Performance: 16 GB RAM, largest battery in the series
- Charging: Faster wired charging + 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging
- Chipset: Tensor G5 with Gemini Nano AI
Pixel 10 Prices
|Model
|Starting Price
|Pixel 10
|$799
|Pixel 10 Pro
|$999
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
|$1,199