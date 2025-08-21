Friday, August 22, 2025

Google Pixel 10 is finally here; Check Specs, Price, and Availability

Google Pixel 10 Is Finally Here Check Specs Price And Availability

Google advanced its AI game, rolling out Magic Cue for Pixel 10, promising a mobile that doesn’t just follow commands. Debuting at the Made by Google event, Pixel 10’s nex assistant watches what you do, predicts your next move, and delivers instant, context-aware suggestions.

Android lovers called it way ahead of Apple’s AI efforts, making Magic Cue a potential game-changer in how we interact with our devices. Pixel 10 launch, hosted by late-night king Jimmy Fallon, felt more like a celebrity-packed concert than a product showcase.

AI woven into every corner of Google’s hardware. From the sleek new Pixel 10 and its foldable Pro Fold model, to the revamped Pixel Watch 4 and futuristic earbuds, the message was clear: AI isn’t just software anymore it’s the heartbeat of Google’s entire ecosystem, and tech heads are excited more than ever.

Pixel 10 Specs

  • Display:3″ Actua, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • Build: Satin-finish aluminum frame, polished glass back
  • Colors: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass
  • Audio: Upgraded speakers with enhanced bass
  • Camera:
    • First-ever 5x telephoto on standard Pixel
    • 10x optical-quality zoom
    • Up to 20x Super Res Zoom
  • Chipset: Tensor G5 with on-device Gemini Nano AI
  • Software: 7 years of OS, security updates + Pixel Drops

Pixel 10 Pro

  • Display:3″ Super Actua, brightest Pixel display yet
  • Build: Premium design, glass + metal finish
  • Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade
  • Audio: Upgraded speakers
  • Camera:
    • Triple rear camera system
    • Pro Res Zoom up to 100x
  • Chipset: Tensor G5 + Gemini Nano AI
  • Performance: 16 GB RAM, bigger battery, faster wired charging
  • Wireless Charging: Qi2 support

Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • Display:8″ Super Actua
  • Build: Same premium design as Pro
  • Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade
  • Camera: Triple rear cameras with Pro Res Zoom up to 100x
  • Performance: 16 GB RAM, largest battery in the series
  • Charging: Faster wired charging + 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging
  • Chipset: Tensor G5 with Gemini Nano AI

Pixel 10 Prices

Model Starting Price
Pixel 10 $799
Pixel 10 Pro $999
Pixel 10 Pro XL $1,199

 

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer