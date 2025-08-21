Google Pixel 10 is finally here; Check Specs, Price, and Availability

Google advanced its AI game, rolling out Magic Cue for Pixel 10, promising a mobile that doesn’t just follow commands. Debuting at the Made by Google event, Pixel 10’s nex assistant watches what you do, predicts your next move, and delivers instant, context-aware suggestions.

Android lovers called it way ahead of Apple’s AI efforts, making Magic Cue a potential game-changer in how we interact with our devices. Pixel 10 launch, hosted by late-night king Jimmy Fallon, felt more like a celebrity-packed concert than a product showcase.

AI woven into every corner of Google’s hardware. From the sleek new Pixel 10 and its foldable Pro Fold model, to the revamped Pixel Watch 4 and futuristic earbuds, the message was clear: AI isn’t just software anymore it’s the heartbeat of Google’s entire ecosystem, and tech heads are excited more than ever.

Pixel 10 Specs

Display: 3″ Actua, 3000 nits peak brightness

Satin-finish aluminum frame, polished glass back Colors: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass

Camera: First-ever 5x telephoto on standard Pixel, 10x optical-quality zoom, Up to 20x Super Res Zoom

Chipset: Tensor G5 with on-device Gemini Nano AI

Pixel 10 Pro

Display: 3″ Super Actua, brightest Pixel display yet

Premium design, glass + metal finish Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade

Camera: Triple rear camera system, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x

Chipset: Tensor G5 + Gemini Nano AI

Performance: 16 GB RAM, bigger battery, faster wired charging, Wireless Charging: Qi2 support

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Display: 8″ Super Actua

Same premium design as Pro Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade

Camera: Triple rear cameras with Pro Res Zoom up to 100x

Performance: 16 GB RAM, largest battery in the series

Faster wired charging + Chipset: Tensor G5 with Gemini Nano AI

Pixel 10 Prices