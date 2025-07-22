Suzuki Swift GL, GLX New Installment Plans with Revised Prices 2025 Update

KARACHI – Suzuki car prices in Pakistan reached all time high after federal government’s recent introduction of climate levy aimed at reducing carbon emissions and encouraging sustainable transport. The new tax directly impacted vehicle prices, especially on combustion engine models like Suzuki Swift, pushing up installment costs and upfront payments for consumers.
Pak Suzuki also revised the prices for its popular Swift hatchback lineup in Pakistan, amid new changes. The updated plans offer new monthly rental figures and upfront costs under the company’s lease financing scheme, effective immediately.
Swift GL Installment Plans 2025
-
New Price: Rs. 4,460,160
(↑ Rs. 44,160 from previous Rs. 4,416,000)
-
Residual Value (30%): Rs. 1,338,048
-
Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,338,048
-
Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100
-
Total Upfront Payment: Rs. 1,341,148
-
Tenure: 60 months
-
Monthly Rent: Rs. 76,537
Swift GL (CVT Automatic)
-
New Price: Rs. 4,605,600
(↑ Rs. 45,600 from previous Rs. 4,560,000)
-
Residual Value (30%): Rs. 1,381,680
-
Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,381,680
-
Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100
-
Total Upfront Payment: Rs. 1,384,780
-
Tenure: 60 months
-
Monthly Rent: Rs. 78,745
Swift GLX (CVT Top Variant)
-
New Price: Rs. 4,766,190
(↑ Rs. 47,190 from previous Rs. 4,719,000)
-
Residual Value (30%): Rs. 1,429,857
-
Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,429,857
-
Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100
-
Total Upfront Payment: Rs. 1,432,957
-
Tenure: 60 months
-
Monthly Rent: Rs. 81,287
With the updated Swift pricing and revised leasing options, Suzuki continues to provide competitive access to one of the most fuel-efficient and stylish hatchbacks in the local market.
Note: Prices and plans are subject to change without prior notice. Interested buyers are advised to contact authorized Suzuki dealerships for detailed financing terms.