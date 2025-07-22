Suzuki Swift GL, GLX New Installment Plans with Revised Prices 2025 Update

KARACHI – Suzuki car prices in Pakistan reached all time high after federal government’s recent introduction of climate levy aimed at reducing carbon emissions and encouraging sustainable transport. The new tax directly impacted vehicle prices, especially on combustion engine models like Suzuki Swift, pushing up installment costs and upfront payments for consumers.

Pak Suzuki also revised the prices for its popular Swift hatchback lineup in Pakistan, amid new changes. The updated plans offer new monthly rental figures and upfront costs under the company’s lease financing scheme, effective immediately.

Swift GL Installment Plans 2025

New Price: Rs. 4,460,160

(↑ Rs. 44,160 from previous Rs. 4,416,000)

Residual Value (30%): Rs. 1,338,048

Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,338,048

Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

Total Upfront Payment: Rs. 1,341,148

Tenure: 60 months

Monthly Rent: Rs. 76,537

Swift GL (CVT Automatic)

New Price: Rs. 4,605,600

(↑ Rs. 45,600 from previous Rs. 4,560,000)

Residual Value (30%): Rs. 1,381,680

Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,381,680

Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

Total Upfront Payment: Rs. 1,384,780

Tenure: 60 months

Monthly Rent: Rs. 78,745

Swift GLX (CVT Top Variant)

New Price: Rs. 4,766,190

(↑ Rs. 47,190 from previous Rs. 4,719,000)

Residual Value (30%): Rs. 1,429,857

Security Deposit (30%): Rs. 1,429,857

Processing Fee: Rs. 3,100

Total Upfront Payment: Rs. 1,432,957

Tenure: 60 months

Monthly Rent: Rs. 81,287

With the updated Swift pricing and revised leasing options, Suzuki continues to provide competitive access to one of the most fuel-efficient and stylish hatchbacks in the local market.

Note: Prices and plans are subject to change without prior notice. Interested buyers are advised to contact authorized Suzuki dealerships for detailed financing terms.