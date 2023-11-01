LAHORE- Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren on Wednesday called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed important matters including the possibilities of mutual cooperation in fight against smog.

The both sides decided to get assistance from the Beijing Academy of Science and Technology to tackle the issue of smog.

“Both Mr. Naqvi and Mr. Zhao Shiren agreed to establish an air quality system in collaboration with a Chinese company in Lahore,” said the statement issued by the Punjab Chief Minister office.

They also agreed for an immediate contact and communication between the environmental experts from Punjab and China amid the emerging situation.

During the meeting, Punjab CM Naqvi said that the government is keen to seek technical assistance and acquire the modern equipment from China to fight against smog effectively.

He told the Chinese consul general that they were going to adopt a long-term policy to fight against this menace, and the main cause behind the increasing issue of smog.

“The burning of crop residues in India is a major contributor to Lahore’s smog woes,” said the CM. He also extended his gratitude for the successful completion of his visit to China to the consul general and the consulate staff. He also acknowledged the hospitality of the general secretary of Ningxia Party Secretary and other officials during his visit and stay in China.

Naqvi said, “The Punjab government plans to establish a dedicated Tourist Police in line with China’s practices,” adding that the government wanted to get benefit from the China’s expertise in agriculture research, water management, and various other sectors.

Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren said that the Punjab government was actively taking measures to combat smog including the user of Zigzag technology in brick kilns and other commendable initiatives.

He said they are grateful to the Punjab government for establishing a diplomatic enclave in Lahore.

The meeting also proposed establishing diplomatic links to bring pandas to Lahore Zoo.

Various other officials including Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir Chairman Planning and Development Board, Lahore Division Commissioner, and other high-ranking officers were also present there in the meeting.