Supreme Court Rules 2025: Notices, orders, copies to go digital

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday replaced its 1980 rules with new Rules 2025 by marking a major modernization of court procedures.

The official notification said that under the 2025 rules, notices, orders, certified copies, and petitions will be issued in digital format, and hearings via video link will be permitted.

Additionally, affidavits can now be verified through apostille. Parties and lawyers will be required to provide their phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, and details of any digital applications. Judicial documents sent via postal mail will no longer be accepted.

The new rules also include amendments to judicial fees and expenses for lawyers and court staff for the first time in decades. Fees for criminal petitions have been waived, and copies of applications filed from jail will be provided free of cost. The registrar has been authorized to appoint a state lawyer in death penalty cases at the state’s expense.

Under the new rules, the Advocate on Record (AOR) examination has been abolished.

The lawyers with five years of experience can now directly become AORs.

In civil cases, if security for costs is not deposited within 30 days, the right to file an appeal will be automatically forfeited.

The Supreme Court says the reforms aim to streamline procedures, promote digitalization and ensure timely justice while reducing unnecessary delays and expenses.