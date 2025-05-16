Summer vacations 2025 to start from May 17 as schedule announced

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced the schedule of summer holidays 2025 for schools in hot areas of the province.

An official notification issued by the government said the summer vacations in hot areas of the province will begin from tomorrow, May 17.

The summer break will end on July 31, with all schools reopening on August 1 (Friday).

Summer Vacations 2025 in Punjab Schedule

The Punjab government has also finalised schedule for Summer Vacations, with holidays starting from starting of June 1, 2025.

As students are looking to enjoy longest break in the academic year, School Education Department announced schedule for summer vacations across all public and private schools. Summer holidays will start from June 1, 2025 Sunday and continue till August 9, 2025 Saturday.

The decision was taken in light of rising temperatures and ongoing climate concerns. Authorities have indicated that if temperatures rise abnormally in the coming days, holidays may commence a week earlier to protect students, teachers, and school staff from the harsh weather.

“This decision has been made prioritizing the health and safety of children and educators. Extreme heat can severely impact the learning environment and overall well-being,” a department spokesperson said.

Experts have continuously warned about the escalating impacts of global warming. Pakistan, in particular, is identified as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change. Shifting weather patterns and increased frequency of natural disasters have prompted education and health departments to take proactive measures.