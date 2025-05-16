Pakistan backs China’s stance on Arunachal Pradesh amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reiterated its support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, responding to recent reports of Beijing asserting claims over Arunachal Pradesh as Beijing renamed places in territory.

The affirmation came during a weekly press briefing by Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, who addressed a range of regional developments including the recent escalation with India. Khan said Islamabad fully backs China on matters concerning its national sovereignty and views such claims in the broader context of bilateral strategic cooperation.

The development comes as New Delhi rejected Beijing’s recent renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming that the region is an integral part of its territory. Beijing however claims the area as part of “South Tibet” and renamed locations there multiple times, which India sees as an attempt to assert false sovereignty.

There are tensions between the two nations, especially after the deadly 2020 border clash and dispute also comes shortly after India and Pakistan ended a brief period of military conflict triggered by a terrorist attack in Indian Kashmir.

Pakistan-India Tensions

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson firmly dismissed reports circulating in Indian media about nuclear radiation during recent border clashes, calling them “baseless and misleading.” He said that DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) from both countries have remained in contact since May 10 to manage the ceasefire arrangement.

“Indian aggression has threatened regional peace,” Khan said. “Pakistan was compelled to respond in self-defense by targeting Indian military positions—an action rooted in the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

He confirmed that Pakistan Armed Forces launched Operation Bunyān Mursūs in response to Indian hostilities, adding that six Indian fighter jets were shot down during the confrontations. Khan emphasized that the operation was conducted with restraint, with Pakistani forces instructed to remain within national airspace.

He also praised the ceasefire understanding reached with India and acknowledged the constructive role played by friendly countries, including the United States. He expressed hope that India would uphold the agreement and avoid further provocations. He also responded to media queries regarding World Bank President Ajay Banga’s recent comments, stating that his remarks contradict Indian claims and reflect international acknowledgment of the facts.