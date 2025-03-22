Suicide bomber arrested in Lahore makes startling revelations

LAHORE – A suicide bomber arrested from Barki area of Lahore has made startling revelation about his training and arrival in Pakistan as well as the operators behind him.

“I was trained in Afghanistan and came here in Pakistan via Chaman,” said the bomber, who was identified as Shamsullah, was quoted as saying that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson.

The terrorist said that Sulaiman and Qasim Khorasani, commanders of the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, sent him to Pakistan. He said that Qasim Khorasani is the mastermind behind targeted killings of police officers in Peshawar’s Police Lines and Lahore.

The spokesperson further stated that during training, the suicide bomber was also subjected to drug use. Facilitator Ali arranged his three-day stay in Lahore and provided him with a suicide vest. Intelligence-based operations are currently underway to arrest facilitator Ali.

Besides it the CTD conducted 166 intelligence-based operations in various cities of Punjab, resulting in the arrest of 11 terrorists.

According to the CTD spokesperson, these operations were carried out in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Pakpattan, Gujrat, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Faisalabad.

The CTD reported that a dangerous Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was arrested in Mianwali along with explosive materials. Additionally, the arrested terrorists were found in possession of explosives, detonators, pamphlets, and cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Haider Sultan, Wali Rehman, Zubair, Ameen, Akbar, Maqsood Khan, Umair, Zafar Iqbal, Ibrahim Qasmi, Mohibullah, and Saddam Hussain.