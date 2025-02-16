Sugar to be available at reasonable prices during holy month of Ramadan

A meeting of Sugar Advisory Board was chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, in Lahore to finalize the sugar prices for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The meeting focused on ensuring that sugar would be available at reasonable prices during the holy month. During the meeting, the minister announced that sugar would be available at price of Rs 130 per kilogram at stalls set up by sugar mills throughout the country.

These stalls will offer sugar in small packages of 1-2 kg, and buyers will be able to purchase up to 5 kg per national identity card. The stalls will be operational three days before the start of Ramadan and will continue until the 27th of Ramadan, ensuring ample supply for consumers.

Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the importance of maintaining a smooth supply chain and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the efficient management of these stalls. He called for close coordination between the PSMA, district administrations, and the cane commissioner to prevent any mismanagement or long queues, ensuring a hassle-free experience for customers.

The minister also recommended increasing the number of stalls and setting them up at municipal committee levels across districts to better cater to the public. He assured that he, along with the chief secretaries, would personally monitor the entire process to ensure its smooth execution and success.