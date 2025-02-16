Sustaining peace in Kurram

SECTARIAN violence, a tragic legacy in the subcontinent, continues to plague the scenic yet conflict-ridden district of Kurram. Divided between Sunni and Shia populations, Kurram’s tribal makeup, compounded by land disputes and scarce resources, exacerbates tensions. The district’s proximity to Afghanistan further complicates the situation, with external influences often intensifying internal conflicts.

The past months have witnessed intense sectarian clashes, particularly between Sunni and Shia factions. On November 21, 2024, gunmen attacked a convoy transporting Shia Muslims, killing 54 and injuring 86. This sparked widespread violence, including arson and the destruction of infrastructure in Bagan and Bacha Kot. Roads, especially the Tull-Parachinar main road, were blocked for over 100 days, creating severe shortages of food and medicine, while tragic deaths from lack of medical care dominated headlines. Despite a ceasefire agreement in January 2025, violence continued with attacks on government and aid convoys, undermining hopes for lasting peace.

In response, authorities launched a limited “counter-terrorism operation” in Lower Kurram, displacing over 1,000 families. Relief operations saw some success with supplies reaching affected areas, but the situation remains volatile. A recent attack on the Boshehra Assistant Commissioner in Upper Kurram reinforced the fragility of peace efforts. Each day, authorities vow to uphold the peace accord, but the effectiveness of these promises remains uncertain.

True resolution of the conflict requires addressing its root causes at the grassroots level. The peace accord signed between tribal leaders has addressed critical issues such as land disputes and the accessibility of firearms, but external factors, such as the Taliban’s presence in Afghanistan and global sectarian tensions, make peace even more elusive. Religious leaders, particularly those in Kurram’s Shia-majority population, can play a pivotal role in easing sectarian tensions. Encouraging tolerance in weekly sermons could help reduce animosity between Sunni and Shia factions.

Another crucial measure is the strict surveillance of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. Cross-border exchanges and the spread of malicious sectarian propaganda must be controlled, but this requires local cooperation. Tribal communities must unite to protect themselves and prevent external instigators from exacerbating violence.

Pakistan’s tribal areas, with their fluctuating administrative controls, struggle to enforce law and order effectively. Misinterpretations of peace agreements by different parties add to the complexity of maintaining peace. For agreements to hold, they must be understood by the local population, with clear communication and active involvement of the jirga system, which significantly influences social behaviour in these areas. Any aspects that may cause grievances should be addressed before they lead to non-compliance.

The violence in Kurram is not just a local tragedy; it’s a national concern. Sectarian clashes have the potential to spread unrest across Pakistan, as seen in the protests and road blockages in Karachi. Despite ongoing peace efforts, the underlying causes of sectarian intolerance must be tackled at both the local and national levels to ensure sustainable peace in Kurram and beyond.

The writer holds a master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from NUST.