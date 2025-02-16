IG Punjab reviews law and order, meets NRTC delegation

An important meeting was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.

The meeting was attended by CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Sadiq Kammahna, Additional IG Crime Control Department (CCD) Sohail Zafar Chattha and other senior officers. Various matters, including Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the Crime Control Department (CCD), law and order, and the security situation, were reviewed. Amendments in the proposed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for all regions and districts of Punjab, additional points, the formation of the Crime Control Department, working human resources, logistics, TORs, and administrative matters were discussed in detail. Security of Chinese expatriates, foreign nationals, experts, and sensitive development projects based in Punjab was also reviewed.

The major responsibilities of the Crime Control Department include ensuring the arrest and conviction of major drug dealers and dangerous criminals, elimination of no-go areas, security of sensitive events, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, robbery-murder, and robbery-rape cases, while coordination with other districts to curb vehicle theft, land mafia, interprovincial gangs, and criminals is also part of their duties. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a joint strategy should be adopted to make the province peaceful and safe and to address the major challenges of terrorism, hooliganism, law and order, and crime elimination. All police units should further improve coordination. The meeting was attended by Additional IG South Punjab. Muhammad Kamran Khan, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Investigation Azhar Akram, DIG Headquarters Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajad Hassan Khan, AIG Operations, and AIG Monitoring. RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, and DIG Organised Crime Lahore Imran Kishwar participated via video link.

Moreover, Managing Director of National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Brigadier Azmat Shabbir, along with a delegation, met Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office. The delegation included Regional GM Brigadier Zahid Maitla, General Manager PMO Colonel Farukh, GM Commercial Syed Aamir Javed, and Business Development Manager Hassan Sajjad Khan. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and MD NRTC discussed telecommunication development and other matters of mutual interest. They reached an agreement on the coordination between Punjab Police and NRTC and the promotion of telecommunication development. IG Punjab said that under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the province is being transitioned to Safe City.